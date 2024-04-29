Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 146 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $511.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,020. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $514.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.96. The company has a market capitalization of $438.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

