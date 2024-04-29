Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 601.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,105 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $60,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.78. 1,388,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.51. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

