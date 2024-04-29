Intrust Bank NA Sells 12,311 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,311 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 13.9% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $119,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $718,554,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $468.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,075,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,604. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.83. The company has a market cap of $424.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.