A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Cut by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,797 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith comprises about 1.9% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of A. O. Smith worth $71,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,527 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.3 %

A. O. Smith stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.31. 1,479,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.98. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

