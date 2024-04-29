Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Up to $109.31

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $109.31, but opened at $113.96. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $113.96, with a volume of 1,082 shares.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 794.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

