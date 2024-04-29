Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL) Short Interest Up 52.0% in April

Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the March 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Fitell Stock Down 23.5 %
Shares of FTEL traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,952. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. Fitell has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.90.
About Fitell
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fitell
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Fitell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.