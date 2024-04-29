Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL) Short Interest Up 52.0% in April

Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the March 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fitell Stock Down 23.5 %

Shares of FTEL traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,952. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. Fitell has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

About Fitell

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

