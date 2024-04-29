Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.08

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 7228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Great Atlantic Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Great Atlantic Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Great Atlantic Resources

In other Great Atlantic Resources news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 640,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,000.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

Further Reading

