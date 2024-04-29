Intrust Bank NA Has $2.62 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 819.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.60.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $415.31. 1,526,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $423.79 and a 200-day moving average of $418.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

