PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 2.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.72.

PYPL traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,220,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,156,956. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

