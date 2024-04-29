Skylands Capital LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 7,749.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 82,301 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Onsemi by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 154,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,918,000 after buying an additional 73,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

Onsemi Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Onsemi stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,488,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.