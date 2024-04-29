Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 14,200 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 3.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $20,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.70. 2,923,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,671,305. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55. The firm has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,648 shares of company stock worth $27,400,905 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

