Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Stock Position Raised by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 329,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 59,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHT stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $38.16. 68,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,497. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

