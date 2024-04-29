Scotiabank Cuts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$230.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TFII. National Bankshares upgraded TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$216.00 to C$208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$182.78.

Get TFI International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International

TFI International Stock Down 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TFII traded down C$3.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$184.52. 155,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$206.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$181.86. The company has a market cap of C$15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$137.36 and a 1-year high of C$220.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47.

In other TFI International news, Director John Pratt bought 819 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$137.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,580.56. In other TFI International news, Director John Pratt bought 819 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$137.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,580.56. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$210.00, for a total value of C$420,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 69,290 shares of company stock worth $13,228,693 and sold 52,706 shares worth $11,109,229. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.