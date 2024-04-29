Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 5.38%.
Kyocera Stock Down 4.8 %
KYOCY stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 106,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,509. Kyocera has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.25.
Kyocera Company Profile
