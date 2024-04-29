Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 5.38%.

Kyocera Stock Down 4.8 %

KYOCY stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 106,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,509. Kyocera has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

