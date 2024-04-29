Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 17,852 shares.The stock last traded at $400.29 and had previously closed at $395.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Atrion Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $706.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.66.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter.

Atrion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atrion by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 592.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

