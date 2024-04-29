iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,593,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 2,753,572 shares.The stock last traded at $16.17 and had previously closed at $15.98.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 16,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 72,150 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,972,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,256,000 after buying an additional 1,484,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 19,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

