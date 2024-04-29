PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the March 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
PCCW Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of PCCWY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.22. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745. PCCW has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19.
PCCW Company Profile
