McAdam LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $468.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,423. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $470.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $424.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

