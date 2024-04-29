MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MTU Aero Engines Price Performance
Shares of MTUAY traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.54. 4,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,433. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $84.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.49.
MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).
