MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MTUAY traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.54. 4,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,433. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $84.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.49.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.89%.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

