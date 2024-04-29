Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.77% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BYLD traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $21.99. 28,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $22.57.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

