Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 309,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 448,332 shares.The stock last traded at $79.05 and had previously closed at $79.26.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOGI. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average of $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,572 shares of company stock worth $2,207,555. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Logitech International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,223,000 after buying an additional 121,060 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 760,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $214,130,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,162,000 after purchasing an additional 306,948 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

