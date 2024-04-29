Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Short Interest Update

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the March 31st total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MPVDF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.13. 57,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,732. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. The company has a market cap of $26.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.00. Mountain Province Diamonds has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.72.
Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
