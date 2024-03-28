Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Down 42.7% in March

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the February 29th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $120,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NAN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

