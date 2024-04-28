Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 1,315 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $78.85. The stock had a trading volume of 269,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,081. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.56.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.434 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.