Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lifted by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 5.9% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.73. 892,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,408. The company has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

