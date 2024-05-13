Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Insider Clive Norman Sells 400,000 Shares

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) insider Clive Norman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88), for a total value of £280,000 ($351,758.79).

Brickability Group Trading Up 7.0 %

LON:BRCK opened at GBX 76 ($0.95) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £242.82 million, a P/E ratio of 855.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.88. Brickability Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 41.06 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 78 ($0.98).

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Brickability Group Company Profile

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

