Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Insider Clive Norman Sells 400,000 Shares

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) insider Clive Norman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88), for a total value of £280,000 ($351,758.79).
Brickability Group Trading Up 7.0 %
LON:BRCK opened at GBX 76 ($0.95) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £242.82 million, a P/E ratio of 855.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.88. Brickability Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 41.06 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 78 ($0.98).
Brickability Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.
Brickability Group Company Profile
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
