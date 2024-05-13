Shimmick Co.’s (NASDAQ:SHIM) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 13th

Shimmick’s (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 13th. Shimmick had issued 3,575,000 shares in its public offering on November 14th. The total size of the offering was $25,025,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Shimmick from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Shimmick alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHIM

Shimmick Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SHIM opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84. Shimmick has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.99.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shimmick will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Shimmick in the 1st quarter valued at $3,243,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shimmick during the fourth quarter worth about $2,580,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shimmick during the fourth quarter worth about $1,997,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new position in Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shimmick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.