International Game Technology (IGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. International Game Technology has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect International Game Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.94. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IGT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Game Technology

About International Game Technology

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.