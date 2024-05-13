Insider Selling: PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE) Insider Sells £31,565.31 in Stock

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) insider Christoph Johannes Martin sold 21,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £31,565.31 ($39,654.91).

PensionBee Group Stock Performance

Shares of PensionBee Group stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.82) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.65. The company has a market cap of £324.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,900.00, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.54. PensionBee Group plc has a one year low of GBX 56.74 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 157.50 ($1.98).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.14) target price on shares of PensionBee Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

About PensionBee Group

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

