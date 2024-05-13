Insider Selling: Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider Sells £114,240 in Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) insider David Arnold sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($11.96), for a total value of £114,240 ($143,517.59).

David Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, David Arnold sold 11,667 shares of Grafton Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 977 ($12.27), for a total value of £113,986.59 ($143,199.23).

GFTU stock opened at GBX 973.40 ($12.23) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 967.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 918.26. Grafton Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 737.20 ($9.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,026.60 ($12.90). The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,158.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFTU. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.32) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.08) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.56) to GBX 1,100 ($13.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

