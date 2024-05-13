Sony Group (SONY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Sony Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, analysts expect Sony Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $75.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.70.

A number of analysts have commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

