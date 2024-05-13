SilverCrest Metals (SIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect SilverCrest Metals to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.
SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$83.49 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 47.62% and a return on equity of 34.36%.
SilverCrest Metals Price Performance
Shares of SIL opened at C$11.62 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.54 and a twelve month high of C$11.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.
