AGF Management Ltd. Has $79.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,362 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $79,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,155,000 after purchasing an additional 965,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. 8,819,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,391,677. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

