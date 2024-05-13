Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Upgraded to Buy by Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.
Medical Facilities Trading Up 3.0 %
Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of C$166.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$151.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities will post 1.3035921 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medical Facilities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.
About Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
