Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1.50 price objective (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 1.53.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Perspective Therapeutics

Shares of CATX stock opened at 1.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Perspective Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of 0.21 and a fifty-two week high of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at 110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

