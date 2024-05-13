Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

WBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.32.

WBD opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,916,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,888 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after buying an additional 3,710,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,823,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,007,000 after buying an additional 2,356,665 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

