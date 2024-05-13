AEye (LIDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. AEye had a negative return on equity of 114.05% and a negative net margin of 5,951.23%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

AEye Trading Up 115.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIDR opened at $2.58 on Monday. AEye has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

About AEye

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

