Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

DFEM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 719,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

