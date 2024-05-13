Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $395.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,689.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after buying an additional 442,277 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $1,123,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 245.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 35,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

