Addison Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 121,005 InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,502,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000.

BSCX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,252. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0883 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

