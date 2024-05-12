AGF Management Ltd. Has $69.46 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 307,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,273 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $69,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $254.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,872. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.94 and its 200-day moving average is $238.31. The company has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,570 shares of company stock valued at $36,752,777 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.74.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

