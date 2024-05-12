Warther Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Warther Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,023,688 shares of company stock valued at $464,057,537. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MA traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $456.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $467.39 and a 200-day moving average of $439.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.