SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 783,834 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,015,000 after acquiring an additional 231,382 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $17,485,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 525,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,745 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $131.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $131.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

