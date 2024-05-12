Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 979 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $11.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $760.00. 2,082,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,412. The company has a fifty day moving average of $761.48 and a 200 day moving average of $677.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $419.80 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $722.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

