Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Lowered by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,570 shares of company stock valued at $36,752,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.84. 660,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,872. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

