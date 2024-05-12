Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 238 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 10,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $468.88. 482,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $451.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

