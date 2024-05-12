Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,165,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,997,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $789,762,000 after buying an additional 429,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,139,000 after buying an additional 370,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 147.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $138,880,000 after buying an additional 314,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.00. 4,983,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,867. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.01. The company has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

