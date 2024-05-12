Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,755 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 2.6% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $25,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $7,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.73. 3,502,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,642. The stock has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $113.91 and a one year high of $214.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.37 and a 200-day moving average of $176.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

