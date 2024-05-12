FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $100,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,573,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $398,149,000 after buying an additional 82,798 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 18,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in FedEx by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $265.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.54. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

