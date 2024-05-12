Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Cut by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.0% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $345,621,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after buying an additional 242,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,193,000 after buying an additional 240,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 971,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,934,000 after acquiring an additional 192,408 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VIG stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.14. 679,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,678. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

